Talented trio’s work catches attention of Graduate Fashion Week judges

Work by fashion creatives from the University of Northampton have caught the eye of the judges from Graduate Fashion Week.

The annual showcase of the UK’s university fashion talent marks the high point of students’ three years of study, and this year three undergraduates from the University of Northampton were in the running for an award.

Silvia Osawe, Eve Kempen and Ishika Choudary were shortlisted for an award – or in Silvia’s case, two awards.

Two days of judging in London saw Fashion, Textiles and Footwear student, Silvia Osawe, make the top shortlist for both the Dame Zandra Rhodes Textile Award and the FACE Excellence Award.

Silvia’s collection – titled ‘My EDO Heritage’ – is dedicated to “honouring and realising the rich culture of heritage of the Edo kingdom, one of Africa’s most influential pre-colonial civilisations.

“The collection seeks to preserve the enduring symbols and stories of the Edo people by transforming them into a contemporary design language that resonates both visually and spiritually.”

Within her designs, Silvia incorporates symbols and motifs deeply rooted in Edo culture, including leopards, coral beads and the ‘Eben Amen’ river.

Fashion, Textiles and Footwear student, Ishika, was also named in the top three shortlist for the Accessories Award (supported by YKK).

Ishika’s designs “explore the profound duality of creativity, a multi-faceted field serving in the realms of both artistry and criminality.”

Her work seeks to “understand the fine line between incredible beauty and destructive madness,” which certainly drew the eye of judges and secured her a top shortlist.

Lastly, Eve’s talented work caught the attention of the Fashion Illustration Award for her blend of childlike whimsy and hyper-femininity, contrasted with sensual but unsettling elements. Eve’s collection explores the psychological impact of growing up female in a patriarchal society. It reflects the pressure to navigate conflicting expectations and unattainable ideals — and the emotional toll they take. The result is a portrait of tragic beauty.

The Graduate Fashion Foundation’s Fashion Illustration Award seeks to celebrate the creative practice of fashion illustration, and support graduates in communicating their collection design concepts within the contemporary fashion industry.

Silvia and Ishika now have an anxious wait to see if they will win their respective awards, with judging taking place on Friday 13 June during Graduate Fashion Week.

The University of Northampton’s Degree Show will return from Thursday 19 to Tuesday 24 June 2025 to give the public a unique chance to view the work of the next generation of creative talent.

The University’s graduating class of Fashion students will again display their couture collections as part of a purpose-built Fashion Catwalk taking place from 6.30pm on Thursday 19 June, in which Silvia Osawe, Eve Kempen and Ishika Choudary’s collections will be on display.