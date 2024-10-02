Swimming through Walgrave Primary School
Walgrave Primary School in Northamptonshire is one of very few primary schools in the area to have its very own, onsite newly refurbished swimming pool.
The school is able to provide swimming lessons for children in reception through to year six by a qualified swimming instructor. The facilities at the school pool, also allows for afterschool clubs and groups to hire out the pool. An immersive room and toilet are also accessible in the pool area.
Miss Bates, headteacher at Walgrave says, ‘Swimming is part of the National curriculum in Key Stage 2; however, we are lucky enough to provide lessons for all children in the school.
'Swimming allows children to build their confidence and supports their wellbeing. Not only will the pool be used for children to have swimming lessons, but we will also have the chance to use it to support wellbeing groups. As a school, we believe that prioritising mental health and wellbeing, is the key to a successful time in their learning journey.’.
Teachers at the school state, ‘We are extremely lucky to have our own swimming pool onsite – we see huge amounts of confidence build in the children during their time in the pool. Their independence and resilience are also positively impacted.’
Children from Walgrave Primary say:
‘We love using the pool, we get very excited and cannot wait to do it!’.
‘I don’t have swimming lessons outside of school so I am so glad I get to do it at school.’
Staff, children and parents at the school are very excited to get back in the water!
Contact the school if you want to join the place ‘Where Brilliance Begins!’
