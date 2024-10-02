Swimming through Walgrave Primary School

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Children, staff and parents overjoyed with brand new swimming pool in village primary school!

Walgrave Primary School in Northamptonshire is one of very few primary schools in the area to have its very own, onsite newly refurbished swimming pool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The school is able to provide swimming lessons for children in reception through to year six by a qualified swimming instructor. The facilities at the school pool, also allows for afterschool clubs and groups to hire out the pool. An immersive room and toilet are also accessible in the pool area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Miss Bates, headteacher at Walgrave says, ‘Swimming is part of the National curriculum in Key Stage 2; however, we are lucky enough to provide lessons for all children in the school.

Onsite Swimming pool at Walgrave Primary

'Swimming allows children to build their confidence and supports their wellbeing. Not only will the pool be used for children to have swimming lessons, but we will also have the chance to use it to support wellbeing groups. As a school, we believe that prioritising mental health and wellbeing, is the key to a successful time in their learning journey.’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Teachers at the school state, ‘We are extremely lucky to have our own swimming pool onsite – we see huge amounts of confidence build in the children during their time in the pool. Their independence and resilience are also positively impacted.’

Children from Walgrave Primary say:

‘We love using the pool, we get very excited and cannot wait to do it!’.

‘I don’t have swimming lessons outside of school so I am so glad I get to do it at school.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staff, children and parents at the school are very excited to get back in the water!

Contact the school if you want to join the place ‘Where Brilliance Begins!’