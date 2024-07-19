Supporting people’s wellbeing and developing future sport and health researchers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There are two great opportunities at University of Northampton - with partners at NSport and the county's Public Health teams - for sports and exercise graduates wanting to flex their research 'muscles'.

Sports graduates wanting to develop their research credentials can do so as a key part of two county-wide health projects at University of Northampton (UON).

The tuition fees for one of the Sport and Exercise MRes (Master of Research) projects are funded by UON partner Northamptonshire Sport.

The Sport and Exercise MRes is for graduates from relevant degrees – whether from UON or another university – looking to enhance their research skills and confidence ahead of going into further academic study, for instance a PhD.

Student in UON's Sport Dome at Waterside campus.

The programme consists of two taught modules over one year, followed by a final dissertation involving research led by a University of Northampton (UON) academic.

For the next MRes intake – starting in September this year – there are two opportunities for students to become involved in key health and wellbeing projects for Northamptonshire:

Investigating ‘Move Northamptonshire’, which is a framework to tackle physical inactivity. This opportunity – supported by a full tuition fee bursary from UON partner Northamptonshire Sport – will see the student interview and survey county partners and senior stakeholders to help implement the framework across the entire health and care system in the county.

A self-funded opportunity to assess the county’s OTAGO ‘Get Up and Go’ programme that provides strength and balance classes for older adults or those who are afraid of falling, have had a fall or are at risk of one. Students will identify any inequalities with access to Get Up and Go, for instance with minoritised communities and groups. Delivered in collaboration with Northamptonshire Sport, West and North Northamptonshire Council’s Public Health teams.

Associate Professor in Physical Activity & Health Dr Declan Ryan says: “The University’s MRes programme is a great example of the close working between multiple county partners. The course offers clear benefits for both society and students – as the health needs of people across Northamptonshire are better understood, future academics progress their careers with hands-on experience of higher-level of research.

“The research projects on offer in the next academic cover two crucial ‘cogs’ in the well-oiled machinery of a truly supportive health and wellbeing system. If you feel what you’ve read here describes you, the team and I are looking forward to talking with you and reviewing your application.”

Jackie Browne, Strategic Director (Communities & Health) at Northamptonshire Sport adds: “We’re excited to support our partners at UON with this bursary. While we collaborate on numerous projects with UON, funding the MRes is a new opportunity for our charity.

“The Move Northamptonshire strategy, developed with input from over 200 individuals and organisations, is now entering its crucial second phase: implementation. This research will provide us with invaluable insights to enhance the implementation of the Move Northamptonshire framework across the county”.

Find out more about the Sport and Exercise MRes and submit your application on our website. The application deadline is for the September 2024 MRes intake Friday 9 August 2024.

For any queries, please contact [email protected]