Superb end of term report after farmers head back to the classroom

Food and access to it is vital for us all but let’s make sure we talk about it too, writes farmer and NFU Midlands regional board chair Jane Bassett.

Developing healthy eating habits and ensuring we all have the energy and nutrition to get the most from the day remains vital, with the added bonus that British produce, grown and reared on our farms, is not only produced with great care but also tastes delicious.

Bringing the farm to the classroom is also important to develop and inspire our young people and ensure they can make informed choices on what they eat and know exactly what happens over the hedgerow to produce their food.

The NFU remains committed to its work with our schools and has a team of farmers and growers who bring an array of skills, talent, expertise and experience to Northampton classrooms, up and down the county and across the Midlands as NFU Farmers for Schools ambassadors.

Pupils also get out on farm with NFU Education.

They look at ways to engage the next generation about food production and careers, not just in farming but also in allied trades – veterinary, engineering, robotics, the science of soil and crop management and much more. Pupils and teachers also visit farms across the region.

With the Easter holidays fast approaching the NFU Education team are delighted to announce a superb end of term report, which is very pleasing to see.

Numbers have more than doubled year-on-year with 81 visits by ambassadors to schools so far in 2025. Up 102% those farmers reached nearly 11,000 primary and secondary pupils.

This follows on from the very successful NFU Education live lessons that reached 425,000 children during British Science Week back in March, setting a new record.

Farmer Jane Bassett.

A great result and these interactive curriculum-aligned lessons brought farming and science to life in classrooms across the region and beyond, showcasing how agriculture plays a vital role in tackling climate change and feeding the nation.

The live lessons, following the science week theme ‘Change and Adapt’, explored how animals and crops have adapted to thrive in their environments and how farmers are using innovation to meet the challenges of a changing climate.

Children were introduced to inspiring farmers, scientists and food producers, learning how science plays a crucial role in sustainable agriculture.

This work must continue and my hat goes off to more than 330 farmers and growers trained to speak in schools and the 50 members of NFU staff taking time out to deliver these important messages.

Messages that reconnect young people with the countryside, farms, food production and the farmed environment.

Farmers and growers want to share their passion and experiences of farming in the county and it is important we continue to talk about the safe, tasty and nutritious food we produce but also to show the next generation of shoppers how it goes hand in hand with caring for the land and environment.

Any farmers considering doing future NFU training sessions will not regret it as speaking to young people about the work being done on farm to put food on our tables is so rewarding.

School teachers and farmers who want to know more about the work of NFU Education can visit www. education.nfuonline.com on the web.