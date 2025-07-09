Sunnyside Primary Academy recognised by Ofsted for “determined leadership” and “encouraging ethos"

Sunnyside Primary Academy, part of Greenwood Academies Trust, is proud to celebrate the findings of its recent Ofsted inspection, which highlights a welcoming, supportive environment with an “encouraging ethos,” strong leadership, and meaningful progress on key priorities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspectors described the academy as a place where “every child can shine”, highlighting the positive and caring relationships between staff and pupils. The report notes that “Pupils feel secure due to the positive and caring relationships staff build with them.”

The calm and purposeful atmosphere at Sunnyside Primary Academy is underpinned by clear behaviour expectations, with staff encouraging pupils to strive for positive points and rewards. Inspectors noted that pupils “behave sensibly in class and at social times,” and praised the way the school “communicates the importance of regular attendance continually,” resulting in improved attendance and a settled learning environment where pupils respond positively to guidance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pupils benefit from a rich range of experiences, including trips to museums, farms, and the pantomime, as well as an expanding offer of clubs in music, sport, dance, and design, which pupils enjoy.

Dale Johnson, Principal, with pupils at Sunnyside Primary Academy

The early years provision received particular praise, with inspectors noting how children “build their early reading, writing and mathematical knowledge mostly well", quickly learn to follow “clear routines", and “treat each other fairly", all of which help lay firm foundations for future learning.

Since joining Sunnyside Primary Academy in September, Principal Dale Johnson has led substantial changes, including the introduction of a new curriculum in December to better support the school’s ambitions for its pupils. While the overall quality of education was noted as an area for improvement in the report, it acknowledges that “apart from a few minor refinements, the school has developed a well-sequenced curriculum that identifies clearly the key knowledge pupils need to learn,” highlights that teaching is “enthusiastic and engages pupils”, and states that “the school is working determinedly to make improvements.”

The report also recognises how the academy has overcome previous challenges with leadership and staffing, noting that “the school has greater stability now, with determined leadership and staff.” It also recognises the important role of Greenwood Academies Trust, observing that “the trust has clear strategic oversight of the school’s work and provides the necessary support.”

Principal, Dale Johnson, commented:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re proud that Ofsted has recognised many strengths at Sunnyside - from our calm, purposeful atmosphere and strong relationships to the enriching experiences we provide and the solid start children get in early years. While the quality of education is still developing as we embed a new curriculum, the enthusiasm of our staff and engagement of pupils is already clear. With a more settled and stable team now in place, I’m confident we’ll see even greater progress in this area in the months ahead.”

Wayne Norrie, CEO of Greenwood Academies Trust, added:

“During my recent visits, I’ve seen Sunnyside’s vision truly coming to life in the classroom. We’re delighted that Ofsted recognises Sunnyside as a place where every child can shine. Their judgement of leadership and management as good reflects confidence in the changes underway and affirms our own belief that Dale is the right leader to drive further improvements. While change takes time, Sunnyside is clearly on a positive path, guided by a capable leader and a dedicated team committed to progress.”

Sunnyside Primary Academy remain dedicated to nurturing every pupil’s potential in a positive, ambitious environment and look forward to building on this strong foundation.

The full report can be read on the academy’s website here.