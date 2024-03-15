Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Year 1 children were very attentive and interested in the story of Marie Weller and asked some excellent questions. At the end of the presentation the pupils were tasked to see if they could play detective with their families and go round Towcester to find all the landmarks associated with Marie Weller.

It was so good for the WI, in the lead up to the International Women’s Day, to play a part in the Y1’s curriculum on studying the Suffragette Movement and to hear that Ofsted had reported this about the Y2 children we had given the talk to last year: