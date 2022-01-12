Submissions needed for LGBTQ+ History Month art exhibition in Towcester

An art exhibition will run at Towcester library for the whole of February, which is LGBTQ+ History Month.

Towcester library is currently looking for submissions for the exhibition and they are happy to receive original work in any medium including paintings, drawings, photography, textiles, short stories and poetry.

Customer advisor at Towcester Library, Lucy Holton, said: "LGBTQ+ History Month is an important time to reflect on what the queer community has gone through, the changes we have seen, and a chance to celebrate where we are.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Artwork by JemDaisyDesigns.

"For a smaller community like Towcester, the visibility and activity of the queer community still has a long way to go. We hope that this event can highlight the creativity of the LGBTQ+ community, making the members of it feel seen and giving them space to express themselves.

"The theme is LGBTQ+ History and Pride. We welcome submissions from members or allies of the LGBTQ+ community."

Submissions are free and those who have submitted their work will be able to retrieve it after the exhibition ends.

Due to safeguarding, submissions from anyone under the age of 18 will be automatically anonymised. Artists aged 18 years and above are asked to inform the library if they wish to remain anonymous. The deadline for submissions is January 28, 2022.

The ‘Hands of Northamptonshire’ features the hands of West Northamptonshire Council staff to express their part in or support of the LGBTQ+ Community.