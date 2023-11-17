Students turn to art to spread kindness and support for Anti-bullying week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This initiative not only engages the community but shares their support for anyone who may be struggling with the effects of bullying.

Northampton Saints Foundation has long been committed to making a positive impact. With a focus on using the values of rugby and the power of sport, as a tool to bring a lasting change to young people and their community.

Participants on their education and social inclusion programmes were encouraged to express their thoughts and feelings on the subject of bullying through art. Each rock became a symbol for positivity, with bright colours and uplifting messages. These rocks were then placed in various locations, for the public to find.

Dawn Bere, the Foundation’s Youth Counsellor who provides additional support to young people on the charity's programmes said, “The positivity rocks symbolise a collective stand against bullying, and we hope to share kindness and compassion in the community”.

A young person on the Foundation’s Engage programme added “I hope the rock I painted makes someone smile when they find it”.

To maximise the impact of their campaign, Northampton Saints Foundation have used the power of social media to encourage the public to share an image of the rocks they find, inspiring others to join the movement against bullying.