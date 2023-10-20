Students meet employers at UON’s biggest Careers Expo

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Companies from a breadth of different industries were represented at the Expo, including Barclays, Gymshark, HP, GXO, St Andrews Healthcare, The Air Ambulance and The Frank Bruno Foundation.

Students had the opportunity to visit the stands, learn more about the roles and opportunities available, and gain insight into what employers were looking for.

In preparation for the fair, UON students had access to online resources and workshops to make the most of the day.

Hundreds of students attend biggest Uni careers expo so far

David Conway, University of Northampton’s Head of Careers and Employability said: “Events such as this Careers Expo take a lot of time and energy to deliver successfully.

"When we see so many of our students engaging with employers and showing genuine interest in their career options, it makes all the efforts worthwhile.

Student Futures looks forward to building on this success by collaborating with each faculty to offer other ways our students can connect with employers throughout their student journey."

Adam Berkshire from the Bedford based experiential event management firm, Fusion said: “We’re looking to recruit two undergraduates for 13-month placements to work with household name automotive firms. These placements are hands on, they’ll be thrown in the deep end, planning events, and managing clients, not just observing.

The team from Fusion events nurturing the next generation of event managers

"We go all over the country to careers events like this, but we have strong links with Northampton, and we want to support local as we bring up the next generation of event managers."

First year marketing student Diya Bhundia from London commented: “It’s my first Careers Expo and I was hoping to get an insight on what kinds of careers I can go into with my degree.

"I’ve signed up for some internships and an agency which will send me job opportunities, so it’s not just giving me a better chance of finding a job after Uni, I’ve been able to find out how I earn money while I’m here and some of the stalls have been packed, it’s a great welcome to the Uni."

International Student Shamail Waseen from Pakistan added: “I’m enrolled in a post graduate programme, and I need to complete a work placement, so this was an excellent chance to find one and I’ve signed up to loads of companies.

"Some are focused on one or two fields only, but others have a variety of roles. I think it’s a great opportunity, not just for first years, but also for postgraduates, this will really help them find a job, there’s so many options, it’s a great event."