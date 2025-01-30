Students invited to NIA6 open evening

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Prospective students deciding on their chosen sixth form are invited to the NIA6 open evening on Thursday 6th February.

Northampton International Academy's newly refurbished sixth form centre NIA6 is based on the Billing Road in Northampton. The new sixth form centre opened in September and features a reception area, spacious classrooms, catering, communal area, gym and outside space.

The modern facilities and university-style environment provide post-16 students with an inspiring learning centre to continue their studies, as well as allow learners to be more independent and bridge the gap between school and university or employment and training opportunities, therefore better preparing them for whatever their next steps will be.

NIA6 opened in the newly refurbished sixth form centre in September

The sixth form was recently rated GOOD by Ofsted and offers a wide range of A-Level and BTEC courses. Anyone coming along to the open evening will get the chance to discuss the courses and possible pathways available to help them to achieve their aspirations.

The open evening takes place from 5.30pm to 7.30pm, with a headteacher’s presentation at 6pm and again at 6.30pm. Visit nia.emat.uk/nia6 to register to attend.

#EMATter school Northampton International Academy is part of East Midlands Academy Trust.