Students honoured for ‘spectacular’ progress at Daventry awards ceremony

‘Persistent, resilient and dedicated’ students at Northampton College’s Daventry campus have been urged to take a moment to reflect on their achievements and take that memory with them as they prepare to enter the workplace.

An awards ceremony held at the Badby Road West site on Wednesday, June 26 honoured dozens of students who have excelled over the past 12 months, both in terms of academic performance and personal progress.

Jason Lancaster, the incoming principal of Northampton College, said: “We’ve performed extremely well as a college and all the exam results and statistics back that up but actually, the stories of our students are the real sign of our success.

“They are growing in confidence and independence, thriving in this environment where they can learn skills for life and become the person they are capable of being. The achievements of our award winners are spectacular, and I would encourage all of them to take the memory of this ceremony with them as they take the first steps in their career.

The winners at Northampton College's awards night at Daventry campus

“They have worked hard, gone above and beyond and made the best of the opportunity given to them. Many will have shown a bit of something extra, maybe persistence, resilience, dedication or kindness, all qualities to be proud of that will stand you in good stead for life.”

The ceremony, sponsored by Whittlebury Park, featured a stunning performance from musical theatre students, while catering and hospitality students helped serve food and greet guests.

Among the winners was Fran Edgington, who has shown remarkable dedication in overcoming a dyslexia diagnosis, approaching her learning with a positive attitude and confidently tackling challenging tasks. Carpentry student Oliver Robertson’s commitment and dedication led to him completing his course ahead of schedule and he has since secured an apprenticeship with Daventry Partitioning Services.

Alfie Greenhouse showcased a strong work ethic, exceptional technical skills and a supportive attitude to other students. He said: “I’ve gained skills to help me throughout my working life and I’d thoroughly recommend the College to anyone looking to gain the knowledge they need to progress in their chosen career.”

Level 3 hairdressing student Emily Jordan added: “I’ve really enjoyed my time at Daventry and the teachers have given me the courage, the confidence and the skills I need to follow my dreams of a career in the hairdressing industry.”