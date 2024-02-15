Students fundraise a huge £900 for The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northgate School Academy Trust is a special school based in Northampton, which supports young people aged 11-18 with diverse and additional learning needs, through a person-centred curriculum. The school is a partner of Northamptonshire charity, The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation, and in the efforts of mutual support, they chose to fundraise for the charity.

The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation provides a wealth of community welfare services, among these being their foodbank which supports over 70 Northamptonshire schools. Northgate School Academy Trust is one of these schools, and their families in need are able to access aid from the charity. In a wonderful display of community spirit, the staff and students wanted to give back to the charity, with a sponsored walk and non-uniform day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The walk stretched a whopping 7.5 miles around Northamptonshire’s Pitsford Reservoir, and was a major success for the students. Through their efforts, they were able to raise an amazing £900, all of which will go to supporting the charity. Jessica Linnell, a Mental Health and Wellbeing Support worker from the school, said: ‘We are so proud of our students for all their hard work, especially those who took part in the sponsored walk around Pitsford Reservoir. They walked the whole 7.5 miles which is incredible. We are so thankful for all that [The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation] do for our pupils and families so we felt it was appropriate to give back what we could’. The school also held a non-uniform day where students could wear comfy and cosy clothes, for those who didn’t take part in the walk.

Students from Northgate School Academy Trust and the TMDF team celebrating the donation together