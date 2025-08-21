Students from Abbeyfield School delighted with GCSE success

Creative Education Trust celebrates GCSE results in Northampton.

Students at Abbeyfield School, part of Creative Education Trust, are celebrating after receiving their GCSE results.

Overall, over 60% of students achieved grade 4 and above in both English and Maths which sets students up to go on to their next steps. Students were particularly successful in English. In addition, outcomes in Art, Dance, Maths, Media and Spanish were excellent, with high proportions of students demonstrating a real breadth of talent.

Just some of the brilliant results achieved included:

Olivia Bulatel secured five grade 9s, three grade 8s, one grade 7 and one Distinction *

James Xie secured five grade 9s, four grade 8s and one grade 6

Julia Zolnieruk secured three grade 9s, three grade 8s and four grade 7s

Henry Gowney-Hedges Principal at Abbeyfield School said: “Congratulations to year 11 on a fantastic set of results both individually and collectively. I wish you all the best in your next steps, it’s great to see so many of you choosing to continue your studies here at Abbeyfield.”

“A huge thank you to all our staff for their commitment to supporting every student to fulfil their potential. Thank you so much to all the parents and carers for their support along the way.”

Nicole McCartney, CEO of Creative Education Trust said: “Well done, Year 11! We are all so proud of what you have achieved.

“I am immensely grateful to our brilliant staff for their complete dedication to helping our students to achieve their potential and supporting them every step of the way.

“We wish all our students the very best for their exciting next steps. We can’t wait to see what the future holds for you all.”

Abbeyfield also celebrated students' A level results last week. Students were particularly successful in Media Studies with 66% of students gaining grades A*-B and 93% of students securing grades A-C. In addition, outcomes in Biology, the IT Cambridge National, Sociology and the EPQ were excellent, with high proportions of students demonstrating a real breadth of talent. Overall, student progress continued to rise with this cohort securing the highest value added score for the last three years - valued added scores show how much progress A-level students made between the end of Key Stage 4 (GCSEs) and the end of their sixth form studies, compared to similar students across England.