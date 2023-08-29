News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train

Students at The Ferrers School celebrate excellent GCSE and BTEC results

Staff and students at The Ferrers School, part of Meridian Trust, are celebrating another set of excellent GCSE and BTEC exam results this year.
By Natasha ParkinsonContributor
Published 29th Aug 2023, 09:56 BST- 2 min read

Despite several years of disrupted education due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the school has seen many individual successes, with special mentions going to Patsy Johnson, Alex Mellor, Keira Salmon, Matilda Scotney, Ted Yates, Anysia Adetilo and Scarlet Bladon who averaged over grade 7 across their complement of GCSEs.

The school has also seen exceptional progress from Megan Swankie, Niall Brophy, Charlie Carroll, Sophie Cousins and Ben Lord.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Maddie Dove, Grace Sturman, Antony Hutchison, Amber Kirkland, Syrah-Rose Jubb, Jayden Hart, Marley Jaichner, Ryan Sweeney, Evie Baxter and Grace Denne achieved the highest grades in their vocational qualifications.

Holly Church, Grace Sanderson and Lauren Fitzgerald collected their results today.Holly Church, Grace Sanderson and Lauren Fitzgerald collected their results today.
Holly Church, Grace Sanderson and Lauren Fitzgerald collected their results today.
Most Popular

Stand-out grades were seen in several curriculum areas including Art, Music and PE but the school also saw significant improvements in Mathematics, English and the individual sciences.

Principal, Angela Smith, said: “We couldn’t be prouder of our students who have shown so much resilience and tenacity during this time. The last few years have been challenging, but our students have not allowed this to hold them back. We would like to thank our staff, students and their families for their unwavering commitment and support”.

Sarah Wilson, Executive Principal at Meridian Trust, said: “I’m thrilled for our Year 11 cohort who have performed brilliantly in their GCSE exams. Today’s results are a testament to the dedication they’ve shown during their time at The Ferrers School and they should be very proud of themselves. I wish them every success as they take their next steps into post-16 study and beyond.”

Principal, Angela Smith, continued: “It’s great to see so many of our students choosing to stay on in our sixth form or going on to a range of destinations of their choice. We are very excited to be opening our own stand-alone sixth form in September, as part of the 16-19 Meridian Trust community. We’re looking forward to the grand opening event on Tuesday 5th September when we will welcome our new cohort for the very first time!”

Any students interested in applying to The Ferrers Sixth Form can contact our Head of Sixth Form, Mrs Prince [email protected], for further information.

Related topics:GCSEStudentsCovid-19