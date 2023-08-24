Students at The Ferrers School celebrate excellent GCSE and BTEC results

Despite several years of disrupted education due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the school has seen many individual successes, with special mentions going to Patsy Johnson, Alex Mellor, Keira Salmon, Matilda Scotney, Ted Yates, Anysia Adetilo and Scarlet Bladon who averaged over grade 7 across their complement of GCSEs.

The school has also seen exceptional progress from Megan Swankie, Niall Brophy, Charlie Carroll, Sophie Cousins and Ben Lord.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maddie Dove, Grace Sturman, Antony Hutchison, Amber Kirkland, Syrah-Rose Jubb, Jayden Hart, Marley Jaichner, Ryan Sweeney, Evie Baxter and Grace Denne achieved the highest grades in their vocational qualifications.

Holly Church, Grace Sanderson and Lauren Fitzgerald collected their results today.

Stand-out grades were seen in several curriculum areas including Art, Music and PE but the school also saw significant improvements in Mathematics, English and the individual sciences.

Principal, Angela Smith, said: “We couldn’t be prouder of our students who have shown so much resilience and tenacity during this time. The last few years have been challenging, but our students have not allowed this to hold them back. We would like to thank our staff, students and their families for their unwavering commitment and support”.

Sarah Wilson, Executive Principal at Meridian Trust, said: “I’m thrilled for our Year 11 cohort who have performed brilliantly in their GCSE exams. Today’s results are a testament to the dedication they’ve shown during their time at The Ferrers School and they should be very proud of themselves. I wish them every success as they take their next steps into post-16 study and beyond.”

Principal, Angela Smith, continued: “It’s great to see so many of our students choosing to stay on in our sixth form or going on to a range of destinations of their choice. We are very excited to be opening our own stand-alone sixth form in September, as part of the 16-19 Meridian Trust community. We’re looking forward to the grand opening event on Tuesday 5th September when we will welcome our new cohort for the very first time!”