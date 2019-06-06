Student union appoints Tre Ventour to 'tackle lack of representation of BME students'

In a bid to tackle the lack of representation of black and ethnic minority (BME) students at Northampton University, the University of Northampton Students’ Union has appointed its first BME vice president.

Creative writing student Tre Ventour will be taking up the position from July 2019 in preparation for the academic year, as the students' union launches a drive to improve the attainment and university experience for BME students.

Tre Ventoursays his aim is to create a better university experience and improve the event and initiatives offering and will work towards better representation for BME students.

He said: “I’m excited to be the first elected full-time BME officer in the Students’ Union. This is an incredible role that presents the opportunity to support and champion students at Northampton University and make a real difference.

“In my new role, I will endeavour to organise a number of events which address relevant issues within the BME community such as mental health.

"My goal is to help the students' union and the university engage with the whole student body, but importantly I want to give those within the BME community a dedicated voice.”

Rafael Garcia-Krailing, president and chair of the board of trustees for the University of Northampton Students’ Union, said: “The BME community at Northampton University accounts for almost 50 per cent of students so Tre’s appointment is a fantastic step towards equal representation across campus, as well as demonstrating a commitment from the students' union to ensure that everyone’s voice is heard.

"Tre has a fantastic opportunity to not only improve everyone’s university experience but to also set an example for other unions across the country.”