Student nurses invited to apply for mental health and learning disability placement at Northampton hospital

Student nurses specialising in mental health and learning disabilities have been invited to gain a deeper understanding of the sector by carrying out work experience at a Northampton hospital.

St Andrew’s Healthcare, situated in Billing Road, has teamed up with the University of Northampton (UON) to provide nursing students with the opportunity to join the Healthcare Landscape Nursing Placement Programme.

Two cohorts of third year nursing students have already taken part in the initiative, which was launched in February.

St Andrew's Healthcare on Billing Road, Northampton.

Student nurse Adebayo Emmanuel Komolafe, who recently completed his placement, said: “It was incredibly interesting working within different teams on a weekly basis. It was also very insightful and has enhanced my knowledge in this profession.

“Being a part of this placement was a real lifetime opportunity and I’m so grateful that I got a chance to be a part of it. Everybody, who I worked alongside, were so knowledgeable about their jobs, so I learnt such a lot and it has inspired me.”

The placement allowed participants to be rotated through different departments for a week at a time. This gave each student lots of experience in providing a wide range of services at the hospital including Infection Prevention Control (IPC), Research, Pharmacy and Quality Assurance.

The programme is a mixture of practical work, shadowing and classroom-based learning. Students are also invited to spend time with the heads of various departments including nursing, learning and development and physiotherapy and complete a week of virtual learning, workshops and bite size courses.

Preceptorship lead at St Andrew’s Healthcare Rachael Garner said: “So much goes on behind the scenes and it’s important for students to appreciate this and learn about specific roles which might interest them once they have completed their degree.

“We’re really proud of this initiative and to be involved in helping to shape the nurses of the future.”

St Andrew’s Healthcare is part of the ‘Best of Both Worlds’ recruitment campaign. The campaign brings together the University of Northampton, Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, Northampton General Hospital, Kettering General Hospital (KGH), St Andrew’s Healthcare and Northants GP with the aim to recruit nurses, doctors, and healthcare professionals to live and work in Northamptonshire.