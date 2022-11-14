Stone figure carved by Moulton College student is chosen for esteemed exhibition

A stone owl crafted by Moulton College student Louise Regan is to be exhibited at a prestigious London gallery, having been specially selected by a judging panel.

‘Cyril’ will take pride of place at this year’s annual exhibition of stonemasonry and stone carving at the Fitzrovia-based Gallery Different, which is renowned for showcasing contemporary art and sculpture. The event runs from 15th-20th November 2022, with proceeds going to the Worshipful Company of Mason’s Craft Fund. The not-for-profit organisation supports the training of stonemasons and enables the ancient craft to continue on into future generations.

Louise, 50, joined Moulton College in September 2021 and is currently undertaking Level 2 Stonemasonry. The college is one of only four in England that offers the heritage craft. Already an artist and illustrator, creative Louise had been considering studying stonemasonry for a few years before she finally took the plunge.

She says: “I had never worked in 3D before I started the course at Moulton College. The course content is, primarily, formal architectural stonemasonry which is very exact and precise. But we are encouraged also to explore ornamental masonry, letter carving, and free carving, which is the discipline behind me creating "Cyril" - taking a block of stone and sculpting a form, freehand.”

Louise, who carved ‘Cyril’ the owl from York stone over a five-week period, was also chosen by the college to design and carve a stone paperweight for HRH The Duke of Gloucester when he visited Moulton last summer. She was also invited to join a fellow stonemasonry student and Moulton College CEO and Principal, Corrie Harris, at a recent Association of Colleges skills event held at the House of Lords.

Following her exhibition success, Louise is already looking ahead to pursuing a career in stonemasonry when she leaves college.