Stimpson Avenue Academy staff fundraising hots up with charity firewalk

Staff from Stimpson Avenue Academy in Northampton will be walking over hot coals to raise money for a charity that supports vulnerable families.

Ten school staff will be taking part in the firewalk challenge at Kingsthorpe Golf Club on March 3rd to fundraise for the McCarty-Dixon Foundation.

Then a month later, three more staff members will take on the London Landmarks Half Marathon in aid of the charity.

The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation, which was formed during the earliest days of the country going into lockdown, has supported Stimpson Avenue Academy for the last two years by providing food parcels to over 30 families in need.

Deputy headteacher Graham Trotter said: “This is a cause very close to our hearts here at Stimpson Avenue Academy because the charity has provided much-needed support to some of our more vulnerable families, particularly during the pandemic.

“None of us have ever done a firewalk before, so some are a little nervous about the prospect of walking barefoot over hot coals – but everyone is up for the challenge!”

The school’s Junior Leadership Team, made up of pupils from all year groups, has already been fundraising for the charity with Friday afternoon events, such as serving hot chocolate and creating exotic milkshakes.

The school is hoping to raise £1,500 from the firewalk and the half marathon, and if they reach their target, Mrs Clapton and Executive Headteacher Zoe McIntyre have agreed to celebrate by abseiling down the Express Lift Tower in Northampton.