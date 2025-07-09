Stimpson Avenue Academy scores top award for school sport

Stimpson Avenue Academy was one of the schools to take part in the recent EMAT Olympics

Stimpson Avenue Academy has achieved a School Games Gold Mark Award for its commitment to sport and physical activity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The School Games Mark is a Government-led award scheme which rewards schools for their commitment to the development of competition across their school and into the community.

Stimpson Avenue Academy prides itself on its strong PE curriculum and broad extra-curricular sporting offer, which includes archery, golf, curling, basketball, dodgeball, gymnastics, dance and football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The school is part of East Midlands Academy Trust and its pupils were able to take part in the Trust’s fifth annual Olympic Day events this summer, which included a torch relay, a sports day for pupils with additional needs and the EMAT Olympic Day, a huge inter-school athletics competition attended by Olympic sprinter James Dasaolu, who raced against Usain Bolt at London 2012.

Stimpson Avenue Academy has a strong PE curriculum and extra-curricular offer.

Head of School Luci Clapton said: “This is the second year in a row that Stimpson Avenue Academy has won the School Games Gold Mark Award, which demonstrates the importance we place on physical activity and school sport.

“Competing in a sport teaches our children teamwork, discipline and resilience, and we all know that physical activity is also really important for your mental health, too.

“I’d like to say a special thanks to our PE lead Chris Osborne who works hard to ensure that every pupil has the opportunity to participate in a wide range of sports and, more importantly, that they have fun doing it.”