Stimpson Avenue Academy junior leaders welcome visit from Northampton MP

Pupils at Stimpson Avenue Academy were given an insight into the world of politics with a special visit from Northampton North MP Michael Ellis.

The school’s junior leadership team gave the Minister a tour of the academy and learned about his current role in the Government, as well as the roles he has undertaken in the past.

The junior leaders also had the chance to ask Mr Ellis some questions – including who was the bossiest Prime Minister to work for!

Michael Ellis visiting the school