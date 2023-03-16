News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago MPs believe TikTok breaches UK law - could be banned
4 hours ago Ann Summers boss Jacqueline Gold has died aged 62
5 hours ago Teacher strikes in England paused as union confirms government talks
6 hours ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host
7 hours ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike
7 hours ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet

Stimpson Avenue Academy junior leaders welcome visit from Northampton MP

The junior leaders also had the chance to ask Mr Ellis some questions – including who was the bossiest Prime Minister to work for!

By Joni AgerContributor
Published 16th Mar 2023, 15:54 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 15:54 GMT

Pupils at Stimpson Avenue Academy were given an insight into the world of politics with a special visit from Northampton North MP Michael Ellis.

The school’s junior leadership team gave the Minister a tour of the academy and learned about his current role in the Government, as well as the roles he has undertaken in the past.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The junior leaders also had the chance to ask Mr Ellis some questions – including who was the bossiest Prime Minister to work for!

Michael Ellis visiting the school
Michael Ellis visiting the school
Michael Ellis visiting the school
Most Popular

Head of School Luci Clapton said: “It was a pleasure to welcome Mr Ellis to Stimpson Avenue Academy. He loved the art we had on display and was impressed with how confident our pupils were!”

Prime MinisterNorthamptonGovernment