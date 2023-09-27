Stimpson Avenue Academy celebrates silver anti-bullying award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Stimpson Avenue Academy’s commitment to tackling bullying and supporting pupils’ wellbeing has been recognised with a prestigious quality mark.

The school, part of East Midlands Academy Trust, has become a United Against Bullying Silver School after meeting strict criteria to demonstrate its commitment to being ‘bully free’.

It follows Stimpson Avenue Academy’s recent ‘good’ Ofsted report, in which the school was rated outstanding for personal development.

The school’s approach to anti-bullying includes PHSE lessons and assemblies dedicated to kindness and respect, pupil ‘kindness coaches’ to work alongside staff to resolve disputes, trained ‘buddies’ in the playground to help children who feel sad, and ‘safe hands’ where children identify safe adults that they feel comfortable to talk to about any worries.

Head of School Luci Clapton said: “Incidents of bullying are incredibly rare at Stimpson Avenue Academy and that is because our children are taught to be kind and respectful towards each other.

“We have a range of ways in which we promote respectful behaviour and treating other people how they want to be treated, and that ethos is shared by our pupils and our staff.

