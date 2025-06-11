Stimpson Avenue Academy awarded Eco-Schools Green Flag for second year running

Members of the eco-committee celebrating their Green Flag award in the school garden.

Stimpson Avenue Academy has once again been recognised for it's commitment to improving the environment, earning the Eco-Schools Green Flag Award with Distinction for the second consecutive year.

The school has earned the award again for continuing to care about the environment and sustainability, both in school and within the wider community.

Led by the school’s eco-committee, pupils have continued to play a central role in promoting eco-friendly practices. Their initiatives have included developing an eco action plan to support energy saving, organising community litter picks, and holding power down days.

The Eco-Schools Team praised the school for maintaining its momentum and for the strong involvement of pupils in driving environmental change.

The school is proud to have earned the Eco-Schools Green Flag for a second year.

Head of School, Luci Clapton said: “I am delighted that the efforts of our wonderful eco-committee have been recognised for a second year with this Green Flag Award, a fantastic achievement for our pupils.”

“They are truly committed to protecting our environment and continue to inspire the whole school community to be more eco-conscious. We’re incredibly proud of what they’ve achieved.”