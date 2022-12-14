Steps in the right direction with exercises for people over 65 thanks to University of Northampton

Classes to help older people put their best feet forward are coming to Waterside with expert-led fall reduction ‘workouts’.

Academics from the University of Northampton’s (UON) Sports Science team will lead the group exercise classes, a joint project with local charity, Northamptonshire Sport, starting on Wednesday 25 January.

The sessions are part of Northamptonshire Sports’ ‘Get Up & Go’ programme that provides strength and balance classes across the county for older adults or those who are afraid of falling, have had a fall or are at risk of one. According to the NHS, a third of people aged 65 or more and around half of people aged 80 and over fall at least once a year.

Older people exercising.

The Waterside classes – for 12 people each session – will mix standing and chair-based exercises to reduce the risk of older people falling, as well as increasing their general health, confidence levels and sense of independence.

Instructors at UON and Get Up & Go are Otago trained, an evidence-based programme developed at Otago University, New Zealand. Studies have shown that falls among people participating in Otago were reduced by 30% to 66%*.

Classes will cost £3 for each person taking part, plus a small fee for parking at Waterside, and will take place at the University’s Sports Zone each Wednesday from 25 January, from 13:30-14:30.

Ben Wright from the University’s Sports Science Team is leading the workshops and says: “For most of us, getting up and walking about is a natural and worry-free thing to do. But as we age, the likelihood is that a simple walk to the local shop could result in physical and psychological injury.

“Falls and anxiety about falling are pressing concerns for older people, but with these effective and easy to perform exercises, that worry can be reduced for stress-free walking and helping people maintain greater independence and self-confidence. We look forward to meeting and helping our first guests in the new year.”