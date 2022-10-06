Staff still being ‘physically harmed’ at inadequate Northampton school - but improvements are being made

A monitoring report published by Ofsted has found that a school rated ‘inadequate’ last year has taken “effective action” to improve their “serious weaknesses.”

The Spires Academy, situated in Sheep Street, provides education and placements for children aged five to 11 years old who exhibit social, emotional and behavioural concerns.

After the school was rated inadequate in October 2021, a monitoring inspection was carried out on July 20, 2022 and a report was published last week.

The Spires Academy, in Sheep Street, is currently rated as 'inadequate' by Ofsted - the lowest rating.

Ofsted inspector Stephanie Innes-Taylor states: “The school continues to be inadequate. Leaders and those responsible for governance are taking effective action towards the removal of the serious weaknesses designation. The trust’s improvement plan is fit for purpose.”

A scathing report from The Spires Academy’s last full inspection in October 2021 found that the school did not ensure pupils were safe and leaders did not support staff well enough to manage and challenge pupils’ offensive behaviour, which often lead to physical injuries and racial abuse towards staff.

Inspectors also found that teachers were not supported to deliver the curriculum consistently, leading to gaps in knowledge and pupils struggling to read not getting the support they needed.

It was, furthermore, found that leaders from Catch22 Multi Academies Trust, did not pay attention to the welfare, wellbeing and training of staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The recent monitoring report - published on September 27 - found that safeguarding arrangements have improved and staff training to manage pupils’ behaviour is having a “positive impact” with staff telling inspectors they feel safer because they know correct procedures if it is necessary to use physical restraint.

Ofsted have also noted that the academy’s “zero tolerance” policy towards violence and aggression has reduced the number of staff injured by pupils, although the figure still remains “high.”

Inspectors found that staff now have access to external advice and support for their mental health and wellbeing, although the report points out that some staff are still harmed physically and verbally abused by pupils. Some staff also feel they are “thrown in at the deep end” with curriculum planning and provision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report states there has been little improvement to the curriculum since the last inspection and limited work has taken place to make sure that the books pupils read match the sounds they know.

A spokesperson for the Catch22 Multi Academies Trust said: “The Spires Academy is on an ambitious improvement journey and we are pleased that our recent monitoring report concluded that ‘the trust’s improvement plan is fit for purpose’ and that we are on track towards becoming a ‘good’ rated school.”

The trust said that its priority has been to address the areas for improvement raised by Ofsted to provide their students with the “very best possible education.”

The trust said it has driven reforms in the school’s safeguarding measures and revised management procedures to better handle and raise expectations of student behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad