St Peter's School Earns Double Excellent Rating in Recent Independent Schools Inspectorate Report

St Peter's School in Kettering is delighted to announce its outstanding achievement of receiving a double excellent rating in its recent school inspection conducted by the Independent Schools Inspectorate (ISI). The independent inspection thoroughly evaluated various aspects of the school's operations, highlighting the exceptional quality of the children's pastoral care and their outstanding academic progress.

In line with the highest standards of educational excellence, St Peter's School has been awarded an "Excellent" rating by the ISI, which is equivalent to an "Outstanding" rating from OFSTED. The report commended the school for its unwavering dedication to fostering a nurturing environment, where the children's well-being is paramount and their pastoral care is of the highest quality.

The inspectors were particularly impressed by the spiritual development of the children at St Peter's School, noting their profound sense of kindness and care for the world around them. This speaks volumes about the school's commitment to nurturing not only academic growth but also the moral and emotional development of its students.

Children at St St Peter's School are thrilled with 'Excellent' outcome.

Furthermore, the report highlighted the exceptional progress achieved by children with English as an additional language and those with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND). The dedication and support provided by the school's staff in catering to the unique needs of these students were acknowledged and celebrated.

"We are absolutely thrilled with the double excellent rating bestowed upon us by the Independent Schools Inspectorate," exclaimed Mr Thomas, the proud Headteacher of this historic and traditional Prep school. "This achievement is a testament to the tireless efforts of our exceptional staff, the support of our wonderful students' families, and the unwavering commitment of our students themselves. It is an honor to lead such a remarkable school community."

The report also highlighted music as a specific strength of St Peter's School. The dedication to fostering musical talent and the provision of outstanding music education were commended, further enhancing the holistic educational experience offered by the school.

