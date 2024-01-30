St. Andrew's CEVA Primary gain GOLD!

The award was granted following the submission of case study evidence of how the school has developed its practice and enhanced the experience for all its stakeholders. The assessor concluded that, "Pupils are happier and staff feel more confident to be able to deal with the issues. The staff have received training on attachment and, as a result, there is now a greater degree of high-quality teaching. This transcends into the PSHE curriculum. The students are displaying positive behaviour around the school due to the Restorative Practice adopted within the school."

Miss Davidson said, "We are extremley proud of all the work that has gone into acheiving this award. Mental Health and well-being are vital areas for us. We want to ensure that we have the tools and understanding to support any of our community in the best possible way. We know that pupils and staff work better when they feel well and supported, and this is always our aim. I am delighted that staff, Governors and pupils have engaged so well with the work we have done, especially through our annual mental health and well-being events."