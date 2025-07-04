St. Andrew's CEVA Primary Careers Week

Year 4 all dressed up to celebrate the end of Careers Week.

St. Andrew’s CEVA Primary School were delighted to launch their first Careers Week this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Throughout the week, all of the children took part in a variety of workshops and activities which included visits from local businesses, accountants, mental health ambassadors, doctors and dental nurses!

We are so grateful to all of our visitors for their support and to see the smiling faces of the children who left each day feeling inspired and motivated about the future. The children and staff have thoroughly enjoyed the week and we hope it has inspired our children to explore their aspirations and dreams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aimee Jones, Teacher, said, “We wanted to hold an event to make our pupils aware of the world of opportunities that are out there for them. We find learning is better when it has a context and children have really been able to see what the skills they learn in their lessons could lead them to.”