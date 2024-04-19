Spring Lane Primary School plant and share with Food for Life

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Earlier this month, the first school to enrol on the scheme in 2023 Spring Lane Primary School, invited Councillor Golby, Cabinet Member for Adult Care, Wellbeing and Health Integration, and Sally Burns, Director of Public Health, to visit the school to see how they are changing food culture and making healthy food accessible for all.

After embarking on training with Food for Life, teachers have had lunch with pupils in the school canteen, set up growing beds so children can learn to grow food, celebrated growing as part of Grow Week and Food for Life’s Plant and Share campaign, and created growing packs for the students to take their new skills home to share with their families – no matter how much access to outdoor space they may have.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the visit, the Public Health team took part in a growing session with some of the children as part of Grow Week. So far, they have planted potatoes, coriander and spring onions in school, and made grow packs for all Year 3, 4, and 5 students to take home in May. This forms part of the upcoming Fit for Life initiative – a weeklong focus on physical and mental health through sports, as well as a chance to develop their culinary skills by cooking and trying food together.

Children taking part in a growing activity at Spring Lane Primary School

Councillor Golby said:

“It was great to see firsthand the impact the Food for Life programme is having within the schools it works with as well as the enjoyment and learning that the students get out of it.

“Teaching children how to grow their own food within the classroom environment can really help them take this learning and desire to do this into their home environment too supporting conversations and decisions around healthy eating. It is really positive to see the school engaging parents and guardians in this programme, as well as making the ‘grow packs’ for students to take home with them.”

Cath Bates, teacher at Spring Lane Primary, said:

“It was a lovely visit from our special guests Matthew Golby and Sally Burns along with wider members of the Public Health team. It gave our pupils the opportunity to showcase the ongoing Food for Life project which will teach them valuable, lifelong lessons about healthy food.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joanne Plater, Local Programme Manager for Food for Life said: