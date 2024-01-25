Spreading kindness like confetti at Simon de Senlis Primary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As we have developed pupil leadership over the years, in 2022, we heard about The Diana Award, Antibullying Ambassador training that was available for schools to take part in.

Since attending their training in Kettering in November 2022, a team of ten children each year have delivered several assemblies to over 400 children ensuring that everyone understands how to seek help if required along with ways to continue being a great friend.

They have continued to promote this supportive message through posters, weekly newsletters and a display board in school with inspirational quotes.

Our Amazing Ambassadors

Worry boxes and worry monsters have been introduced in every classroom so that children can use a variety of ways to communicate any concerns they may have, either in or out of school.

After interviewing the Family Support Worker and Computing Lead, the ambassadors identified the responsible use of social media outside of school as a next step and lessons were delivered in Year 6 along with the drawing up of a charter for sensible use.

The children have been part of the plan to organise a visit from Simon Aston, the County Advisor for Online Safety, in January for parent, children and staff training sessions.

In addition, they have worked with the Computing Lead to ensure that all children across school are knowledgeable about keeping safe online and developing their own annual Online Safety Passport throughout the year. We are hugely proud of the achievements of this team who are determined to support their peers across the school and continue our message of kindness through the positive relationships we have.