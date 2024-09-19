Spratton Hall School donates £5,000 to Service Six charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mental health and wellbeing charity, Service Six have been awarded a cheque for £5000 from Spratton Hall School, to help them continue to provide much needed support for local children and their families.

This week Spratton Hall School was delighted to be able to welcome Emma Campion, CEO of local charity, Service Six, in order to present her with a cheque for £5,000. The Spratton Hall School Parents Association raised the money this year, by hosting fun events for pupils and parents, including: a Murder Mystery Evening, Quiz Night, Christmas Fayre and a Movie Night for the younger children.

The Association’s Chairs, Raine and Angela were in attendance to help Headmaster, Simon Clarke, and Head Boy and Girl, Archie and Bessie, present the cheque to Emma.

Covering Northamptonshire, Lincolnshire, Leicestershire and Milton Keynes, Service Six specialises in providing mental health and wellbeing support for children and young people, and their families. Support is available for children from the age of five who can use the charity’s ‘Happy Heads’ initiative, which gives children aged under eleven practical support to help them build their confidence and resilience.

Bessie, Raine Wallens Foyer, Emma Campion, Archie, Angela Walker and Simon Clarke

But this is just a tiny part of what Service Six provide for their community, with youth clubs, wellbeing drops-ins, online safety and self-harm support, plus a broad range of counselling and therapy options. This support is delivered by the charity’s 28 direct employees and 42 sessional counsellors, who do everything they can to ensure that as many children and families as possible receive the help that they need. They are understandably proud that up to 95% of the funds that they receive go directly towards the needs of their service users.

Charity CEO Emma sees first-hand the results of the team’s hard work: ‘it is always heart-warming to see the young people who have previously used our services, flourishing as a result of the support we have been able to offer them. Many of these children are dealing with enormous challenges for their age, and we are here to give them someone to listen to them, speak out for them and guide them towards the help that they need, so they have the strength to face their future with hope.’

The £5000 that Spratton Hall has raised could provide a Youth Club for young people to come together in an inclusive and safe space for a whole year.

Service Six have hundreds of children and their families on their waiting list, to make a donation, please visit their website: www.servicesix.co.uk