Spratton Hall School donates over £6,000 to The Faraway Children’s Charity
and live on Freeview channel 276
This week Spratton Hall School was delighted to be able to welcome Jane Deamer, Founder and Chair of the Faraway Children’s Charity, in order to present her with a cheque for £6,350. The Spratton Hall School Parents Association (SHSPA) raised the money this year, by hosting fun events for pupils and parents, including: a Spring Party, Murder Mystery Evening, Quiz Night, Christmas Fayre and a Movie Night for the younger children.
Current SHSPA Chairs, Raine and Angela and committee member Emma were in attendance to help Deputy Head Master, Mr Dow, and Head Boy and Girl, Milo and Clemmie, present the cheque to Jane.
The Faraway Children’s Charity works hand-in-hand with fifty local community partnerships, providing much needed funds directly to disadvantaged local children, including children in care, young carers and care leavers. Jane explained that, thanks to the Charity’s innovative ‘low cost – no cost’ model, virtually 100% of funds donated go directly to helping Northamptonshire’s children and young people.
She also revealed that the money Spratton Hall had raised would be used for the Charity’s big Christmas campaign, and will enable their partner organisations to buy presents, clothing and food for many under-resourced local families. During her visit, she acknowledged the severity of the current cost of living crisis, and believes that for charities, ‘it is the toughest we’ve ever known it to be’. This was further demonstrated by the many school uniforms and shoes her charity funded during their recent ‘Back-to-School’ campaign.
However, Jane is still filled with hope and has seen first-hand the positive impact that the donations can have on families in need, as since its creation in 2008, the Charity has bought 37,000 presents and toys. It is little wonder that the charity’s motto is: ‘Helping children and young people to survive, thrive and smile!’ Donations can be made at www.farawaychildrenscharity.com.