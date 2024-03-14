Spotlight on science at Rothwell schools
With schools up and down the country celebrating British Science Week, Rothwell Schools, part of the Pathfinder Schools family in Northamptonshire, invited specialists from Sublime Science in to help shine a spotlight on the subject.
A top team from the Sublime Science Lab wowed pupils during a workshop which included bubbling potions, yummy sweets and gooey slime. With plenty of opportunity to get messy, the children got stuck into a range of hands-on experiments – learning about polymers through slime and chemical reactions through sweets, all while having lots of fun.
Maria Barker, Executive Headteacher, Rothwell Schools, said: “Children are naturally curious about the world around them, and love nothing better than to learn about it with their sleeves rolled up - so in many ways, are instinctive scientists. And when you add slime to the scales, you have them hooked! With science such a critical part of their future educational journeys, we are determined to nurture their enjoyment of the subject. The workshop was a wonderful way to kick-start Science Week, and shine a spotlight on this important subject. Thank you to Sublime Science for their spectacular show!”