Spotlight on science at Rothwell schools

A top team from the Sublime Science Lab wowed pupils during a workshop which included bubbling potions, yummy sweets and gooey slime. With plenty of opportunity to get messy, the children got stuck into a range of hands-on experiments – learning about polymers through slime and chemical reactions through sweets, all while having lots of fun.

Maria Barker, Executive Headteacher, Rothwell Schools, said: “Children are naturally curious about the world around them, and love nothing better than to learn about it with their sleeves rolled up - so in many ways, are instinctive scientists. And when you add slime to the scales, you have them hooked! With science such a critical part of their future educational journeys, we are determined to nurture their enjoyment of the subject. The workshop was a wonderful way to kick-start Science Week, and shine a spotlight on this important subject. Thank you to Sublime Science for their spectacular show!”