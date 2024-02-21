Sporting prowess on show at The Arbours Academy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Arbours Primary Academy pupils kicked off the week with a thrilling football masterclass, led by the DRET sports team. Children and staff from neighbouring trust schools took part in practice football skills, drills and teamwork. They will be putting these skills to the test at the Primary Cup, a tournament between DRET primary schools, held every year in March.

Later in the week, pupils were treated to a 'Rugby Takeover Day,' where staff from the Northampton Saints coached every pupil in every class in Years 4, 5 and 6. The pupils learnt valuable lessons about sportsmanship and the game of rugby, in a one-hour rugby ‘game and play’ scenario.

To finish off the exciting week of sport, there was a special assembly for all the children led by Miss Le Voi from DRET Sport. Also present at the assembly was ‘Horizon’, the DRET sports mascot, who congratulated the children on taking part in such a fun and educational sports week.

The Arbours pupils celebrate sports week with mascot Horizon

Headteacher at The Arbours Primary Academy Angela Watts said:

"Every single child received a certificate and left school for the half-term break with a huge smile on their face.

Another great week at The Arbours Primary Academy has been had by all, and I feel proud and fortunate that we are able to offer such incredible opportunities and experiences to our children."

One parent with a child in Year 5 said:

"I’m passionate about sports, so it's heartening to see children encouraged to participate in a variety of sports at Arbours.

It's fantastic to witness my child's excitement about upcoming activities, both in PE lessons and extracurricular. What a wonderful example for my little one and her classmates to have such opportunities."