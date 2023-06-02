Specialist school in Northamptonshire rated ‘good’ by Ofsted for second time

A specialist school in Northamptonshire has been rated ‘good’ by Ofsted for a second, consecutive time.

Cambian Potterspury Lodge School, near Towcester, which caters for pupils with special educational needs, was inspected by the education watchdog between March 28 and 30, this year. The Ofsted report was published on May 26.

After an ‘inadequate’ rating in March 2018, followed by an improvement to ‘good’ in 2020, the school is pleased to have maintained the overall rating in its latest inspection, as it has been graded as ‘good’ in all areas.

Pupils at Cambian Potterspury Lodge School, near Towcester, celebrating their 'good' Ofsted rating.

Inspectors said in their report that pupils say they are “happy and feel safe” and that there is a “calm atmosphere” around the school. Parents also told inspectors that “there are very supportive, understanding and knowledgeable staff” and that “we’ve got our child back. They are so happy now”.

The report goes on to say that teachers have good subject knowledge, they explain tasks “calmly and carefully”, pupils respond to small class sizes and safeguarding is effective.

Following the inspection, principal Jenny Nimmo said: “We have felt for some time now that Potterspury Lodge School is a securely good school, which prepares our young people academically and socially for individual pathways to adulthood and active citizenship in Britain.

“To have the validation from Ofsted is highly pleasing for our students, parents, carers, and the community we serve, as they can be confident in the quality of education and personal development delivered, alongside the support received.

“Staff are to be congratulated on their hard work, dedication towards our young people, and going over and above to ensure high standards for our students.

“I’m delighted that this commitment has been recognised by Ofsted.”

The report suggests the school needs to improve the subject knowledge link between Key Stage 2 and 3, and provide increased opportunities for a variety of experiences, to improve its rating.

