Specialist School Group to open first school outside of West Country in Northampton

The grade II listed building, situated on Barrack Road, Northampton, consists of 17 classrooms, an exam hall, common room/café, staff room, tutorial rooms, office stores, toilets and main school reception and office. There is a car park to the rear with 18 spaces which is accessed off Marriot Street.

The new school, which will be named Hampton Bridge School, is the ninth site in Spaghetti Bridge’s growing portfolio, and the first that they have opened outside of the South West. The school will be registered for children aged 6 to 19 with social, emotional and mental health needs, autism spectrum condition and associated needs.

Dan Alipaz, CEO of Spaghetti Bridge, said:

Nazareth House, recently purchased by Spaghetti Bridge, will be named Hampton Bridge School

“We are happy to announce that we are adding a ninth site to our group of schools.

We are excited to start working with new local authority partners and families as we grow into the midlands, and bring with us our unique pedagogical approach called 'Enterprise Learning' - a research based method which aims to spark students' curiosity through engaging in real world questions and allowing them to create new knowledge.”

Spaghetti Bridge is a progressive and research based independent school group who cater to young people with an Education, Health Care Plan for whom mainstream education is not suitable. They take pride in offering their unique education approach, where children are placed as active participants in a well structured process that is project based in order to answer real world questions collaborating in small groups.

Throughout this process, students benefit from well informed and invested relational support strategies worked into a 'Three Stage Curriculum' to ensure that they feel safe, form meaningful relationships and trust in order for their learning to proliferate. Additionally, the curriculum offers students the opportunity to achieve a range of qualifications ranging from functional skills to GCSEs. The unique curriculum and relational support process is celebrated by all key stakeholders including Ofsted.

