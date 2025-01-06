South East Midlands colleges secure £5 million for local skills development in Milton Keynes and Northamptonshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A group of colleges in the South East Midlands has come together in a successful campaign aimed at further developing their work on meeting local skills needs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than £5,000,000 was awarded to the group, known as the Colleges of the South-East Midlands (CoSEM), via the Department for Education’s Local Skills Improvement Fund (LSIF) with significant support from Milton Keynes and Northamptonshire Chambers of Commerce.

Between them, Barnfield College, The Bedford College Group, Milton Keynes College Group, Moulton College and Northampton College educate and train almost 60,000 people every year, and work with approaching 9,000 different businesses at any one time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The funding was split over four projects around green skills, improving communication with employers, digital skills, and healthcare.

A student learning his trade thanks to the LSIF investment in colleges across the region

The green skills project was led by The Bedford College Group, and has a strong focus on developing the skills needed as the country moves towards net zero, with many more people needing trained specialists to install devices including heat pumps and electric vehicle charging points.

Investment has also gone into the construction of a new Green Skills Centre at Milton Keynes College’s Chaffron Way campus, and the cutting-edge equipment needed to facilitate training a new generation of skilled engineers and technicians. In keeping with its ethos, the building itself also showcases interesting design solutions including the installation of a biomass boiler and an attenuation pond.

Investment was also made at Northampton College where the refurbishment of existing space has seen the development of a bespoke Green Skills Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Investment at Barnfield College has provided additions to its cutting-edge green skills training facilities. Further work between colleges will see the expansion of a green skills curriculum fit for the future.

Yiannis Koursis OBE, CEO of The Bedford College Group, said, “The Bedford College Group is proud to play a key role in addressing the skills needs of our region, particularly through our work on the green skills agenda. By collaborating with employers and our CoSEM partners, we are ensuring that the workforce of tomorrow is equipped to tackle the challenges of today, whether it’s achieving net zero, advancing healthcare, or driving innovation in digital sectors. These projects showcase the power of partnership in delivering transformative outcomes for both learners and businesses, ultimately strengthening our local and national economy.”

Milton Keynes College Group was responsible for a project around raising awareness among, and growing connections with, employers across the region. This included a significant piece of research across the region, talking to businesses about their needs and gauging their understanding of what Further Education (FE) can offer, while also identifying any barriers to them seeking FE support. This part of the project also included a marketing and social media campaign which saw hundreds of referrals of businesses to colleges through a joint online portal, under the tagline, Delivering Skills, Boosting Business.

Sally Alexander, CEO and Group Principal at Milton Keynes College Group, said, “As colleges, we know that where there are skills needs, we can deliver support for employers, whether it’s to train new staff or raise the abilities and competencies of their existing workforce. When we work with businesses we achieve very high satisfaction rates, as shown by the amount of repeat business we all receive. One of the great strengths of this campaign was to get in front of companies that didn’t already know about what we can offer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A digital skills project fronted by Milton Keynes College has been central to the development of a portfolio of new courses to provide the skilled digital workforce so much in demand in the city and across the region. This curriculum development is being carried out in collaboration with local employers, to ensure learners are being armed with the most in-demand competencies. These courses will be shared with all the CoSEM colleges.

This project saw significant investment in digital equipment for all colleges to support the delivery of new curriculum, it also included a significant upgrade of Moulton College’s Wi-Fi to enhance their student experience.

Barnfield College has led a project working with the region’s employers in the healthcare sector, to support the NHS Long-Term Workforce Plan. College staff have received specialised training on the latest clinical skills for those entering the health and care workforce, and also attended workshops with NHS Trust experts on best practice in the use of advanced simulation equipment in healthcare training.

A range of new equipment is being provided to colleges and bespoke training ward facilities are being installed to enable college learners to develop skills for working in hospitals. The first learners have already begun benefitting from this remodelling of healthcare training. Through this project, an innovative NHS Career Gateway course has been developed, in collaboration with NHS colleagues, which provides a high-quality, focused route into work for those new to the healthcare sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sally Alexander added: “I’m delighted that our CoSEM group of colleges have shown how effective collaboration across the region can be. Working with each other, working with businesses and working with government and our local community, we can ensure Britain has the wherewithal to flourish.”

Jason Lancaster, principal of Northampton College, said, “Green skills are going to be the driver of economic growth over the coming years so it is vital that colleges work together to ensure we are supplying employers with a ready-to-go workforce that is well-versed in the modern techniques that will turbocharge the region’s recovery and propel it to prosperity.”

Cath Gunn, Principal at Barnfield College, said, “The Local Skills Improvement Fund projects represent considerable investment in facilities and staff training, as well as collaboration with employers, and this investment enhances our ability to train our learners in the skills they need for jobs in our local workforce.” We are very proud of the work we are doing with the NHS, which provides local people with the training they need to enter high-quality careers and fill critical roles in healthcare.

Principal of Moulton College, Oliver Symons, said, "I am proud to be part of this collaborative effort to drive forward skills development in the South East Midlands. This investment allows us to enhance our training offerings across high-demand sectors. By aligning closely with local businesses and community needs, we’re not only empowering our students but also strengthening the region’s workforce to meet future demands. The Colleges of the South-East Midlands partnership exemplifies how collaboration can fuel innovation, economic resilience, and sustainable growth in our communities."