Sociology Professor joins Quality Assurance Agency advisory group

Professor of Sociology Federico Farini.

Widening participation, boosting the employability of sociology graduates and educating them about their role in shaping sustainability are key interests for University of Northampton Professor Federico Farini.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Building on strong foundations to enhance the discipline he is passionate about forms the mission statement for a University of Northampton (UON) academic.

Professor of Sociology Federico Farini was recently named as a member of the advisory group responsible for developing the next Sociology Subject Benchmark Statement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Quality Assurance Agency (QAA) Benchmark Statements offer a guide for Higher Education Institutions, suggesting what graduates should reasonably be expected to know after they finish their studies.

The new Sociology Subject Benchmark Statement is expected to be finalised next year and remain in place until 2032.

Professor Farini discusses his appointment and what he hopes to achieve with this new role: “Sociology is a most flexible discipline, the ideal ‘companion’ for many other subjects. Public Health, for instance, has brought social science more closely into its work following the Covid pandemic and subsequent lockdowns.

“It’s a social science I hold in deep esteem, so I am delighted to join such a respectful company as my QAA peers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our focus at UON is employability, widening participation – developing ‘first in their family’ degree students – and supporting students to manage the use of Artificial Intelligence, all things that put us ‘ahead of the curve’, conversations I look forward to pursuing as part of the Subject Benchmark Statement Advisory Group.”

Find out more about the BA degree in Sociology at University of Northampton: https://www.northampton.ac.uk/courses/sociology-ba-hons/

​