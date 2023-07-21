SLIPAH launch marks the next steps in regional sustainability collaboration

Action, collaboration, and innovation form the mission statement for a new county-wide sustainability hub led by University of Northampton (UON).

The Northampton Sustainability Accord is a ‘roadmap’ of commitments from county stakeholders to ‘do their bit’ to improve sustainability across the county and East Midlands.

As part of the Accord, the University established a Sustainability Local Innovation & Partnership Agenda Hub (SLIPAH) to coordinate research and innovation and share sustainability knowledge and best practice ahead of a second Sustainability Summit next year.

UON Associate Professor Dr Ebenezer Laryea and Victoria Blake at the launch event.

The finer details of SLIPAH and its next steps were officially launched at Waterside this week (Tuesday 18 July) to mark the formal start of delivering the Accord; around 30 organisations are now signed up to it.

UON Associate Professor Dr Ebenezer Laryea outlined the next steps for SLIPAH, including constituting its committee and managerial team (August), finalise the Hub’s strategy, and publishing a calendar of sustainability workshops, research, and knowledge exchange activities, to commence in September.

In time, the Hub will create further opportunities and workstreams, including research projects led by UON researchers and students to develop and support partner organisations to the Northampton Sustainability Accord.

Kicking off the sharing of knowledge and best practice was Dr Preyesh Patel, Founder of Eat Curious and Syan Farms, who outlined the challenges and successes of establishing a vertical farm in Northamptonshire.

Dr Laryea says: “Just two months ago, we stood united with partners at the first ever UON Sustainability Summit, driven by a shared vision for a greener and more sustainable future. Today, we stand even closer as SLIPAH takes the helm, steering our ship of progress towards a horizon of positive change.

“Its mission is crystal clear: to coordinate and facilitate research, enterprise, and knowledge exchange activities to pursue shared sustainability goals under the Northampton Sustainability Accord. Through harmonious collaboration, we will address our shared sustainability challenges, leveraging cutting-edge research to pave the way for a brighter future.

“Sustainability is not a choice; its our obligation to secure a brighter and greener future for generations to come. For we do not inherit the earth from our forebearers; rather, we borrow it from our children.”

