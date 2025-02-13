Sixth formers encouraged to become apprentices with award-winning accountancy company

An award-winning company which helps apprentices to develop successful accountancy careers has launched its latest recruitment drive to attract young talent to the sector.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elsby & Co, based in Rushden, works with leading educational providers, such as Northampton College, First Intuition and Bedford College, to provide AAT apprenticeships for 16 and 18-year-olds, as well as graduate ACCA apprenticeships. Its apprentices study courses ranging from the AAT Level 2 Certificate in Accounting up to Level 7 which is equivalent to the Master’s degree level.

To encourage more young people to consider starting an Accounting apprenticeship it has launched its latest work experience recruitment programme for Year 12 students during National Apprenticeship Week which runs until Sunday, February 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsby & Co Head of Operations Ann Phillips said: “We’re committed to training the next generation of accountants. Currently, our youngest apprentice is 16 and this is their first job while our most mature apprentice is 35 and has come to us after changing careers.

Maya Andrews and Harvey Bolwell are two of Elsby & Co's newest apprentices

“Developing apprentices means that over time, our depth of expertise is strengthened and our employees know that they are valued.

“Ultimately, that feeds our vision of being the only accountant you’ll ever need and the only employer our staff will ever want.

“To achieve this, we’re always looking to develop our pipeline of potential apprentices which is why we’re launching our latest work experience recruitment period during National Apprenticeship Week.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsby & Co looks at applications from Year 12 students and takes them through a screening and assessment process before hosting successful applicants towards the end of the summer term.

During their week-long placement, the students work on a series of accounting-related activities to help them get a feel for the industry.

Ann added: “We treat this week as a trial and gain feedback from our team along the way so everyone has an input into our recruitment.

“That enables us to make offers of apprenticeships to those who have fitted in well here and want to work with us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We believe in recruiting for potential and developing from within. By investing time in students early, we help shape their careers while building a strong, engaged team for the future.”

Northampton College’s Carmel Hannigan, who works with Elsby & Co on its apprenticeship programme, said: “It is great to work with an employer like Elsby & Co, which has a training plan in place for their apprentices which provides them with the opportunity to gain experience in the business, to showcase the skills they have learned, while supporting their end point assessment.”

Year 12 students who are interested in applying for Elsby & Co’s work experience placement programme this summer should contact [email protected].

To find out more about Elsby & Co, visit https://www.elsbyandco.co.uk/