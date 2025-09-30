Sixth Form schools invited to register for Chairman’s Debating Competition 2026

Sixth Form schools across West Northamptonshire are being invited to put forward teams for the 2026 Chairman’s Debating Competition, a chance for young people to showcase their skills, challenge ideas, and build confidence in front of a live audience.

Now a much-anticipated annual event, the competition brings together Sixth Form teams from schools and colleges across the area.

Previous years have seen strong performances from Magdalen College School, Northampton Academy, Northampton International Academy, Northampton College and The Duston School, with students impressing audiences and judges alike with their quick thinking and powerful arguments.

The event is expertly supported by Debate Mate, who run skill-building workshops ahead of the competition and provide professional judges on the day.

Debating competition

Cllr Alison Eastwood, Chairman of West Northamptonshire Council, said: “I’m thrilled to invite our Sixth Form schools to take part again in next year’s debating competition. The competition is always inspiring, it’s wonderful to see young people think on their feet, listen to each other, and present their ideas with confidence. This isn’t just about debating on the day; it’s about helping students discover their voice, grow in self-belief, and develop skills that will stay with them for life.”

The competition will take place in February 2026, following a skills webinar in January. Schools are invited to register their teams by emailing [email protected] before Friday 19 December 2025.