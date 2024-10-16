Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More Northants students will have the opportunity to progress onto careers in technology and digital infrastructure after a Silverstone school cut the ribbon on a new Amazon Web Services (AWS) Digital Futures Lab.

Silverstone UTC and employer collaborator, AWS, have designed the lab to resemble a real office environment, and filled it with state-of-the-art computer equipment to enhance the provision of computing related subjects at the UTC (University Technical College).

The ribbon was cut on this month by Simon Connell, Chief Executive of the UTC support body, the Baker Dearing Educational Trust, in the presence of AWS representatives and members of the school’s staff and governing body.

After cutting the ribbon, Connell told the attendees:

“We set up UTCs because we wanted young people to understand what the world of work is all about. UTCs deliver that now and lots of our young people go on to some amazing destinations.

“UTCs only work because of employers and those businesses, like AWS, put a lot into the schools. It is fantastic to see AWS here today to open this wonderful Digital Futures Lab.

“I am very grateful to the team at AWS for all the work you have done to support this UTC and more broadly, UTCs across the country, so thank you very much.”

The lab is the latest result of a long collaboration between AWS, the UTC network and the Baker Dearing Educational Trust.

AWS representatives also took part in an interactive session with Silverstone UTC’s students, discussing their career pathway and answering questions about, for example, their favourite part of the job. The students also took part in workshops with AWS.

It is hoped this new lab will provide opportunities for students to further interact with AWS experts and learn about careers in the UK’s burgeoning data centre industry.

These interactions and the lab’s environment will help to inspire students to become the next generation of data centre professionals and fill a pipeline of science and technology experts and innovators for AWS.

Principal of Silverstone UTC Angela Murphy commented:"We are thrilled to open this cutting-edge new facility, which will greatly improve our delivery of computer science.

"The new lab will also help our students to learn more about cloud computing and the data centre industry, including opportunities and skills needs.

"We are grateful to AWS for supporting the development of this facility. They are an excellent collaborator and we are proud of the relationship that we have developed together.

"We look forward to many more years working with them, preparing young people for careers in innovative sectors such as digital infrastructure."