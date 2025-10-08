Signing for Success: Yardley Hastings pupils learn BSL
Teachers and support staff are learning alongside the pupils, ensuring that signing becomes a shared language across the whole school community. Headteacher Ruth Tuttle said, “We want every child to feel that they belong and that difference is something to be celebrated. Learning BSL helps our pupils think about communication, empathy, and inclusion in a really practical way.”
To extend the learning beyond the school gates, Yardley Hastings Primary is also sharing short videos on its social media pages so that families and members of the wider community can learn to sign too; the videos invite everyone to join in and learn together.
By embracing BSL, the school is not only promoting inclusivity but also giving children valuable lifelong skills — showing that communication truly has no barriers.
