Should students take a gap year after A Levels? University straight from school 'not always the answer'
- The number of UK school leavers applying to university has been falling.
- Youth travel experts believe political uncertainty and the cost of living crisis is driving more young people to explore different paths.
- Nearly 90% of young people in one survey believe a working holiday could help with their future employability.
- Skills young people gain from a gap year can include everything from learning new languages to building a sense of independence.
Youth travel experts are encouraging young Britons to consider a gap year or an overseas working holiday, if they’re having doubts about rushing off to university this year.
The long wait is nearly over for secondary schools students who sat their A Level exams throughout May and June, with results out this Thursday (15 August). They will be available to pick up from secondary schools and colleges across the country, but for those who have applied for university, they will also be passed along directly to UCAS.
Some students, however, may not have got the grades needed to get into the university they had hoped, and might now be facing finding a place elsewhere through the Clearing process. Or they might be questioning their chosen course of study, or whether they want to go to university at all.
The amount of UK school leavers applying for university has fallen for the third year in a row in 2024, Times Higher Education reports, hinting that greater numbers of young people are exploring alternatives. Luckily there are other options available, including one that could let them see the world while building up valuable skills that could help them with university later - or with their career further down the line.
Working holidays ‘no longer a stopgap’ for students
Kristian Webber, an employment expert at working holiday and overseas internship brand JENZA, told us that taking a gap year can be a worthwhile next step for many young people - and when coupled with international travel, could prove a hard opportunity to pass up.
"For decades young people have felt pressured to head to university straight after finishing school so it’s not entirely surprising that - after a year of political uncertainty and in the midst of a cost of living crisis - there has been a decrease in university applications,” he said.
A working holiday could give this year’s school leavers the chance to get out into the world, immerse themselves in a new culture, learn a new language, make friends and, crucially, earn money, he continued. “Far from being just a plan B, combining travel with work abroad is an opportunity that should not be overlooked by young people or their parents.
“Gone are the days of a year abroad being seen as a stopgap between school and ‘real life’, travel and work abroad offers young people the opportunity to gain invaluable real-world experiences that simply can’t be taught in a classroom,” Webber said. It could even help them develop a sense of independence, that will go on to benefit them throughout their academic and professional careers.
There were also a far wider range of opportunities available than many realised; “from hospitality roles in Australia to construction work in Canada, working at summer camps in the US to employment as a ski instructor in Japan”, all of which could look great on a CV.
“Whether it's through working abroad, volunteering, or simply spending time discovering new places, there is so much for young people to gain through travel. The world really is their oyster.”
1. Plan ahead
While spontaneous destination hopping can be fun, StudentUniverse’s experts say it’s important to plan ahead and understand exactly what your budget will be, so that you’re able to avoid spending recklessly - and have enough money to enjoy yourself once you reach your destination.
2. Pick savvy flying options
Travel expenses amount to a large proportion of the costs associated with gap years and travelling overseas. Choosing a midweek flight or one with a connection provides the best value for money. Avoid weekends, premium seating options, and additional luggage to make your money last longer, so pack light. They also advise students seek out money-saving deals for flights, transport, and accommodation in advance.
3. Don’t bank on your currency
Falling foul to unfavourable exchange rates is a common mistake many travellers make when hopping from country to country, as banks surcharge purchases, and give less than ideal charges to cards used in non-approved territories. StudentUniverse recommends choosing a card from a provider like Chase or Monzo that offer some of the best rates whilst travelling, helping you avoid unnecessary expenses and save extra cash.
4. Find money saving apps like ‘Buy Nothing’, ‘Bunz’, or ‘TravelSpend’
Making the most of mobile apps is an incredibly easy way to keep on top of your budgeting whilst travelling. So, whether you’re currently planning your adventure or already on an epic gap year, it’s worth researching apps that can help you save your hard-earned cash.
TravelSpend helps you budget, plan, and make your income stream the most efficient it can be pre-adventure. Buy Nothing does exactly what it says on the tin, you don’t pay for goods as they are listed free of charge, whilst Bunz is a trading app allowing you to swap your unwanted items – ideal when you’re travelling and have both limited funds and limited bag space.
5. Live like a local
New destinations can leave students open to falling victim to local scams and tourist traps. The experts advise they ask three key questions in order to get the best value for their money; where do the locals eat, where do they shop, and how do they get around? Employing this mindset can help you enjoy a new destination in a more authentic way, saving money in the process.
A generation on the move
Jill McElroy, marketing director at StudentUniverse - the world’s largest student and youth travel agency - added that A-Level results day marked the moment in time when students had to decide whether university would be the next step in their academic career.
But the company’s annual ‘State of Student Travel’ report found that in 2024, 78% of young people surveyed - more than 6,000 across the UK, US, Canada, and Australia - said they were interested in vocational travel, sometimes called a ‘working holiday’. On top of that, 87% believed it would also improve their employability in the workforce, while 79% were specifically considering some sort of travel in order to make themselves more employable.
“Being able to experience the world, discover new cultures (which 68% listed as a major factor for wanting to travel for an extended period) generate money working whilst travelling and becoming more employable when entering full time employment, all add to the increasing appeal of travel as a viable next step,” she said.
StudentUniverse also found that wanting to study abroad may also be impacting the level of attendance at UK universities from young Brits this year, with eight in ten students interested in studying abroad - “exploring different pathways to academic success without the need to abandon travel aspirations”.
“As A Level results day quickly approaches, it is imperative that students consider all opportunities for their personal development. Extended travels, gap years, vocational travel, and studying abroad provide young people with the experience to develop personally. University straight from college is not always the answer,” McElroy said.
