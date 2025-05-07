Short, snappy and significant! New Adult Nursing podcast series

Anna O'Neill and Shar Cook in the UON Podcasting Suite.Anna O'Neill and Shar Cook in the UON Podcasting Suite.
University of Northampton Senior Lecturer Anna O'Neill talks up studying to become a nurse at UON.

Getting to grips with ‘nursing knowledge at Northampton’ is the order of the day with a new podcast series.

Launched in March last year, University of Northampton (UON) podcasts cover a wide range of topics, from student stories, graduate successes, research projects and university life and studying.

Podcast episodes can be listened to on Spotify, itunes and Podfollow and the latest episode marks the start of a new series.

The format for ‘Discovering Adult Nursing – the Student Voice’ has Senior Lecturer Anna O’Neill sit down for a short, snappy and informal chat with one of her diverse group of students.

First up was Sharla ‘Shar’ Cook who started out as a Nursing Associate, an apprenticeship route into a full nursing degree.

Shar discusses with Anna her route into university studies, how the degree is going and the support nursing students at UON can rely on.

Tune in to hear what they spoke about.

