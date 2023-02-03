The owner of a nursery in Moulton has said she is “shocked and saddened” at its latest Ofsted report, which has rated the setting ‘inadequate’, raising concerns about safeguarding and cleanliness.

Favours Day Nursery, in Boughton Fair Lane, was visited by inspectors in November 2022 and - in a report published this week - was rated good in the quality of education and behaviour and attitudes categories but inadequate in the personal development and leadership and management categories.

Owner of Favours Day Nursery, Rebecca Maloney, said: "First and foremost, we are shocked and saddened by the most recent assessment of our Moulton establishment by the Ofsted inspector concerned.

Favours Day Nursery in Moulton.

“There are material findings she has made which are categorically inaccurate and we have evidence to show this is the case.”

The education watchdog raised concerns about staff not fully understanding safeguarding policy and procedures, with some staff not being able to explain what the ‘prevent duty’ is and not knowing steps to pass on concerns about children in their care.

Other issues raised by Ofsted include hazards to children - such as shelving units not being secured to walls and gaps in fences - and play spaces not being consistently clean and maintained.

The inspector said some staff do not challenge children to help make the best progress or make the most of opportunities to use books to enhance children’s spoken skills or help them gain a love of reading.

Favours Day claims it has contacted Ofsted but branded their process for reviewing decisions as “inherently biased and flawed.” They are now planning to escalate their appeal.

Ms Maloney continued: “We hope by doing this that our nursery gets the acknowledgement it deserves. It is disappointing, but no surprise, that Ofsted have decided to publish the report before the complaints process has been completed and legal advice clarified.”

The report also commended the nursery for supporting children’s emotional well-being, independence skills and communication skills by introducing new words as they play.

Ofsted said the nursery has a well planned curriculum and supports children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) well.

Parents have commented positively on the progress their children make at the nursery and the good relationships they have with staff. They enjoy the daily photos and feedback on their children’s learning and achievements.

Favours Day, founded in 1999, has two Northamptonshire nurseries in Moulton and in Irthlingborough. The Moulton-based nursery was graded ‘good’ in all areas following its last inspection in 2017. The Irthlingborough branch - last inspected in 2021 - is currently rated ‘good’ in all areas.

Ms Maloney says the nursery has been working closely with the local authority, who are happy with the plans Favours Day has in place for further safeguarding training and support for staff.