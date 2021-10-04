Seventh heaven for Northampton school after winning academy trust's annual sporting extravaganza once again

David Ross Education Trust's (DRET) Summer Cup 2021. Photo courtesy of DRET

A Northampton school triumphed over 10 other academies in the country to be crowned champions of a trust-wide sporting competition for the seventh year running.

Malcolm Arnold Academy (MAA) won David Ross Education Trust's (DRET) eighth annual Summer Cup last week, which returned after a one-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

DRET chief executive Stuart Burns said: “Sport is an essential aspect of life at our academies and the Summer Cup has always been a day of joy and excitement across our 34 academies.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Malcolm Arnold Academy won David Ross Education Trust's (DRET) Summer Cup 2021 at Grantham Town Football Club's stadium in Lincolnshire. Photo courtesy of DRET

"The importance of sports and games in school encompasses more than just the benefit of physical activity.

"It increases self-esteem, highlights the importance of team work and engages and motivates young people.

"We are delighted to have a return to this offer and congratulations to Malcolm Arnold for being crowned this year’s victors.”

More than 1,250 students aged between eight and 16, representing DRET academies from London to Hull, competed in the games at Grantham Town Football Club's stadium in Lincolnshire, with events including track and field, athletics, tennis and Boccia.

Former Olympic sprinter Colin Jackson hosted David Ross Education Trust's (DRET) Summer Cup 2021. Photo courtesy of DRET

Several Team GB athletes were in attendance, including para-cyclist and swimmer Jody Cundy, wheelchair sprinter Kare Adenegan, and para-rower Grace Clough, and sprinter Colin Jackson hosted the event.

The sporting stars spent the day speaking to students, watching them race, and imparting words of sporting wisdom to inspire the next generation of athletes.

DRET director of sports Shane Ward said: “It was absolutely fantastic to have our students back out on the fields competing again and a huge congratulations to Malcolm Arnold for being crowned this year’s secondary champions.

"Excellent sporting provision is one of the hallmarks of a DRET education, and we are thrilled to have our offer back in full swing this year.

“We focus heavily on sports and enrichment opportunities because children with broad horizons enjoy improved attendance, are better equipped for the workplace, become better world citizens and perform better in their studies.

"This includes aligning enrichment with our curriculum to ensure the greatest impact and continuing to develop the case of enrichment to transform outcomes and improve the health and wellbeing of our pupils.