Seven lucky Scouts from Northampton go to World Scout Jamboree in Korea

This year the event will be hosted in Saemangeum, South Korea and is the second time in the country has hosted the event, the 17th World Scout Jamboree was held in the country in 1991. The Scouts who are aged 14 – 18 will learn skills new skills, experience new cultures, and make international bonds with fellow scouts who may not share the same mother tongue but hold the same values as one another.

The Scouts heading to the Jamboree will also have the amazing opportunity of exploring Seoul for three days and to visit the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) – where they will see the original demarcation line between North Korea and South Korea at the end of World War II.

Scouts from Northampton, as well as 4,500 others from across the UK, will join over 45,000 others from almost every country in the world this year. Many Scouts spend years looking forward to this event as only Scouts ages 14 to 17 are eligible to apply for the Jamboree. Participants are selected two years ahead of the event so the Scouts can focus on their fundraising skills to fund their trip. As well as the thousands of young people over 800 Adult Volunteers from the UK are in Korea making up the International Service Team. They will be supporting the running of the Jamboree making the 12 day camp a lifechanging experince for all the Young People.

Scouts arriving in Korea for Jamboree.

Jasumin Whitehead, age 17, from Northampton, said “I speak Japanese so hope to make some friends from Japan. I am also intrigued by the Uruguayan culture so want to find some Uruguayans to talk to and learn more about.”

Oliver Keay, age 14, from Northampton, said “I am looking forward to the Seoul Searching activity in the city centre as it’s a bit like the Monopoly Run and that is epic.”

Kai Gray, age 15, from Northampton, said “Have you seen the size of the water slide? It looks incredible and I can’t wait to go on it, great way to cool off as well, it’s going to be so much FUN!”

Poppy Hulme, age 15, from Northampton, said “I can’t wait to try and taste so many new foods, for the cultural exchange day, we’ll be able to try load of food from different countries, and can serve everyone else typical British tea!”

Scouts tucking into Street food for dinner in Seoul.

Georgie Stoddart, age 15, from Northampton, said “The DMZ is going to be awesome, I wrote the whole of my English Language GCSE speech about it, so it feels like it completes my journey on researching it by seeing it in person.”

Amy-Lee Gillings, age 15, from Northampton, said “I can’t wait to meet Scouts from South Africa as I have family from there and would love to hear more about the country. It is also my first ever time abroad… I am a little bit nervous but also very excited!”

Sam, Hawkins, age 18 (birthday last week), from Northampton, said “I am having a birthday party in South Korea when we get there to celebrate my 18th… though they won’t tell me what is happening as it is a surprise! Hopefully I’ll make lots of friends on camp and am buzzing to see who we are camping with!”

Chief Scout Bear Grylls said: "Scouts from all corners of the UK are travelling over 12 hours to South Korea for the 25th World Scouts Jamboree. This year 4,500 young people from the UK and 40,000 others from nearly every country on the planet are coming together to take on new adventures, make lifelong friendships and experience this once in a lifetime opportunity.

The theme of the Jamboree this year is to "Draw your Dream", representing our willingness to accept young people's ideas and opinions, and create an opportunity for them to make their Jamboree dreams come true.