SEND pupils ‘thrive’ at Northampton primary school graded ‘good’ by Ofsted

Vernon Terrace Primary School, in Northampton, has been rated good in all areas by Ofsted for the second time in a row.

The school was visited by inspectors in December and, in a report published this week, was described as an “inclusive” setting, where pupils with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) “thrive.”

The report said: “All pupils are looked after and well cared for. Leaders expect pupils to be successful, enthusiastic learners who are confident and critical thinkers. Pupils do their best to live up to this.”

Vernon Terrace Primary School in Northampton.

Inspectors had high praise for Vernon Terrace Primary School’s SEND provision. The special educational needs co-ordinator (SENco) ensures that pupils’ needs are fully understood by staff and their learning needs are provided for.

British Sign Language is commonly used and understood throughout the school and pupils who attend the deaf and partially hearing (DaPH) provision are fully integrated into the life of the school. Pupils with social, emotional and mental health (SEMH) needs receive well-tailored support.

The Ofsted report describes how pupils relish being selected for ‘achievement assembly’, where they earn certificates and medals and enjoy watching recordings that show how pupils have used their ‘character muscles’.

Pupils celebrate the “wide diversity” that makes up their school, the report added, with one pupil telling an inspector: “In our school, we have different religions, heritages and languages. We embrace our differences and make sure that nobody feels left out.”

The pupil leadership team helps all pupils to discuss and consider a wide range of issues so they can make important decisions.

Children in the early years are described as “happy, engaged in their learning and well looked after.” Teachers adapt their learning to ensure that no one is left behind, the report adds.

Inspectors commended the primary school’s effective phonics programme, which aids children to read new challenging texts. Beyond phonics, the reading curriculum is not fully sequenced as it does not set out interim milestones that pupils are expected to achieve throughout the year.

Much of the school’s “well planned” curriculum has only been implemented recently so pupils have not yet learnt the full breadth of its content. It also needs to make clear what pupils are expected to know and remember.

Overall, senior leaders have made many improvements to the school in a short period of time. They have designed and implemented a fit-for-purpose curriculum, strengthened subject and phase leadership, significantly improved behaviour and built a team of staff who share their ambition.

Governors provide leaders with an effective level of challenge and support.

Inspectors said: “Leaders ensure that pupils are at the heart of every decision they make. Governors are committed and ambitious for the school.”