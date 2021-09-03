Secretary of State Gavin Williamson visits Northampton academy on first day back to school

Northampton staff and pupils welcomed the Secretary of State into school yesterday (Thursday) as the autumn term gets underway.

Northampton staff and pupils welcomed the Secretary of State into school yesterday (Thursday) as the autumn term gets underway.

Malcolm Arnold Academy in Northampton were able to showcase their Covid testing system to Gavin Williamson during the visit to the town on Thursday, as well as the way in which they are initiating their students back to the classroom after their summer holidays.

Megan Morris, Principal of Malcolm Arnold Academy, said: “We are delighted to welcome the Secretary of State to Malcolm Arnold and to showcase our fantastic staff and students as they return to school for the new academic year.

"We have spent the summer preparing for our students’ return to make it as smooth as possible for everyone, and to see that in action has been fantastic.

“As we continue to navigate safety measures for all of our staff and pupils, we never lose focus of our commitment to offer all of our students a world of possibility through an extensive music, sport and enrichment program. Our school-wide, innovative initiatives like DRETReads allow us to introduce our students to exciting new ideas in a natural, fun way that often doesn’t even feel like learning.

“We simply can’t wait until our classrooms are filled with the sound of discussion, laughter, and learning once again.”

Many students have spent part of their break at summer school which combines learning with outdoor activities including kayaking and rock climbing.

Pupils are now returning on a staggered basis with year 7, 11 and 12 now all back in and the other year groups from Monday.

Students are asked to complete a lateral flow test before returning on their allocated day and if positive, not to attend and contact the NHS.

They will also test students, with parental consent, twice during the first 4 days of return in accordance with DfE guidance.

Secretary of State Gavin Williamson said: “I thoroughly enjoyed my visit to Malcolm Arnold Academy, especially at the start of the autumn term when it’s great to feel that sense of excitement from staff and pupils.